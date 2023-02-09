ST.LUCIA: THE OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER CONDEMNS MALICIOUS ATTEMPTS TO UNDERMINE THE GOVERNMENT’S DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Castries, Saint Lucia – In recent years, the Government of Saint Lucia has strengthened and deepened its diplomatic relations with the United States of America. The sincere and trusted leadership of Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has facilitated frank, yet cordial dialogue between the two nations which seeks to increase our cooperation in trade, security, and travel. These areas of collaboration are envisaged to impact the lives and livelihoods of all Saint Lucians in meaningful and sustainable ways.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs note the increased and outlandish falsehoods being shared on social media by destructive and adversarial agents of the United Workers Party and UnitedPac Saint Lucia and continue to caution against these unsubstantiated and blatantly false claims. We note in particular the use of targeted propaganda attempting to undermine the diplomatic relations which are being pursued by the Government to benefit the citizens of this country. The gains to be realised from this friendship should not be allowed to be eroded by the malicious and callous publications operated by clandestine operatives.

Saint Lucians are urged to be on their guard against the consumption and sharing of such malicious content as it not only seeks to undermine its subjects but the perception of all Saint Lucians to the region and the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister and the Ministers of Cabinet will continue to make the best decisions and representation on behalf of the people of Saint Lucia. The public is encouraged to do their part by being ambassadors both at home and abroad to assist in the development of our beloved country.

ENDS