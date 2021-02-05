ST.LUCIA RECORD 257 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 . BRINGS ACTIVE CASES TO 920

SAINT LUCIA RECORDS CASES #1557 TO #1813 OF COVID-19 Today Thursday February 5, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 257 new cases of COVID-19. This is from a batch of 886 tests conducted on samples taken during the period January 25 to February 2, 2021.  Tuesday February 2, 2021: a total of 222 tests were conducted with 32 confirmed positive  Wednesday February 3, 2021: a total of 255 tests were conducted with 90 confirmed positive  Thursday February 4, 2021: a total of 409 tests were conducted with 135 confirmed positive These individuals were seen at various respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. As per existing COVID-19 testing protocols, each individual was placed in home quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting the return of their COVID-19 test results. Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation. The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases. With the current increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has amended the isolation strategy for management of confirmed cases. Isolation is currently being conducted through both state-based sites and community based isolation. This allows for a greater degree of vigilance in the management of the milder COVID-19 cases, given home isolation cannot be effectively conducted for some individuals who have been placed in care. Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of ninety six individuals bringing the total number of active cases currently in country to 920. Two of the active cases are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are presently stable.