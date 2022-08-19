St.Lucia Prime Minister Attends Agri-Investment Forum- & Expo II

Castries, Saint Lucia – The Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is scheduled to attend the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II scheduled to take place in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago from August 19th to the 21st, 2022. The event is being convened under the theme “Transforming Agriculture through Innovation and Investment” and serves to build on the discussions, initiatives, and outcomes from the first Agri-Investment Forum and Expo held in May 2022 in Guyana.

Prime Minister Pierre, along with otherCARICOM Heads of Government recently renewed their commitment to develop and invest in agriculture as a means of realising the goal of reducing the Member States’ Food Import Bill by 25% by 2025. Thus, the Forum is expected to facilitate discussions on achieving the region’s goals whilst combating the myriad of global challenges including Food Insecurity, Rising Food Prices, Inadequate Transportation, Trade Barriers, and the Role of Women and Youth in Agriculture.

Hon. Pierre is scheduled to leave Saint Lucia on Thursday, August 18th. In his absence, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia until Sunday, August 21st, 2022.

