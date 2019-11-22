ST.LUCIA: Man shot dead in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet

By St. Lucia News Online March 22, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Violent crime continues to be committed despite the growing fears locally about the coronavirus outbreak.The latest victim of violence is Assou Canal resident Johnathon Johnny who was shot dead in Assou Canal, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet on Saturday, according to reports.Johnny, who was in his late 20s, was reportedly shot multiple times by an unknown individual while walking along the Assou Canal Road around 9 p.m.No further details were available.