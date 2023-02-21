St Kitts Strategic Planning Officer at Tourism Ministry participates in Global Tourism Resilience in Jamaica

Samantha Boone, Strategic Planning Officer at the Ministry of Tourism, participated in a 3-day workshop in Jamaica from February 15 -17, 2023, on Global Tourism Resilience

By George Henry-February 19, 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: Samantha Boone, Strategic Planning Officer at the Ministry of Tourism, participated in a 3-day workshop in Jamaica from February 15 -17, 2023, on Global Tourism Resilience to discuss increasing the robustness of Tourism through economic and social development, according to the update by St Kitts Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and International Transport.

As per the update, the inaugural event was hosted by the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and the Global Travel Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) in partnership with the International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) and the Resilience Council.

Following the economic fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Caribbean countries have been forced to become more resilient, as Tourism and Travel are prone to external shocks.

The event saw a diverse mix of presentations, panel discussions and networking geared towards building tourism resiliency and lessons learned on global resilience. The presenters were regional Ministers of Government and representatives of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA); the Organization of American States (OAS) and Invest Tourism Ltd, the ministry of St Kitts and Nevis informed.

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, as well as 40 other international presenters, addressed those present, highlighting existing economic opportunities in the Caribbean, the current global human capital deficit in travel and future opportunities for tourism growth between the Caribbean region and Africa.

The event concluded on Friday, February 17, 2023, with the launch of the GTRCMC’s Tourism Resilience Day, as the United Nations acknowledged the importance of global tourism resilience for sustainable growth and development.

Related