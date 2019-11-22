HEADLINES

ST.KITTS POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL BOATING ACCIDENT

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on February 12, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

DROWNING VICTIM TOM DORAN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a boating accident that occurred at sea sometime after 7 p.m. on February 09, 2020.

AUSTIN EDWARDS

Investigations so far have revealed that a dinghy, which had two occupants, and the MV Caribbean Explorer II collided in the Potato Bay area. The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard was called and responded. Austin Edwards, a native of Ohio, U.S.A. who resides in St. Kitts, was taken to the JNF Hospital by members of the Emergency Medical Service. He is warded in a stable condition. Timothy Doran of New York experienced difficulties at sea and drowned. He was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor. Both men were in the dinghy. The occupants of the MV Caribbean Explorer II were unharmed.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing. The Maritime Affairs Department will also carry out an investigation into the incident.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)