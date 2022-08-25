St Kitts & Nevis to send team to FIRST Global Robotics Olympics

(Loop News ) A ten member team will be representing St Kitts and Nevis FIRST Global Robotics Olympics Challenge at Geneva, Switzerland.

The team will be divided into two groups: the traveling team and the supporting local team.

The members of the team are Malyka Howell, Patrina Perreira, Lakshya Sharma, Yakira Elliott, Brandon Powell, Michael Shaw, Tau Omowale, and Anthony Li. The Mentors for this year’s team are Dr Ricardo Neil and Mr. Zhavier Shaw.

SKN Robotics said the team is geared up and ready to compete against the best in the world.

“Team St. Kitts and Nevis recognises that the world needs a chance to survive and thrive, and in that spirit, they have embraced the spirit of research and development among their peers and friends. Getting to know and appreciate diversity, culture, and religion and embracing unity among all humanity,” SKN Robotics said.

“The Association is pleased with these diversified young people who are ready to represent the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis when the call is made. The call has been made by the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge and the team has answered without questions or fear. This is because the team believes in having a voice on the international stage and having a contribution to make, not only to the world but to the country of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The FIRST Global Robotics Olympics Challenge will be held from 13 to 16 October 2022.