St. Kitts & Nevis Recovery: One person healed from COVID-19

Total Active Cases Down to 14

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editorApril 22, 2020

As of today, one person has recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis down to 14. A total of 257 persons have been tested, 15 of whom were confirmed positive with 230 persons confirmed negative, 12 test results pending and 0 deaths. 1 person is quarantined in a government facility while 64 persons are currently being quarantined at home and 14 persons are in isolation. To date, 628 persons have been released from quarantine. Currently, St. Kitts & Nevis Recovery has one of the highest testing rates in CARICOM and the Eastern Caribbean.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced on April 15, 2020 an easing of restrictions when there will be a partial curfew restored to allow individuals to purchase the necessary supplies to remain in their homes during full 24-hour curfew. He also announced that the full and partial curfews will be in effect as follows-

Partial curfew:

Thursday, April 23, from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24, from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Full 24-hour curfew:

Today, Tuesday April 21 from 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24 from 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 a.m.

During the extended State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act, no one is permitted to be away from their residence without special exemption as an essential worker or a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police during full 24-hour curfew. For a complete listing of essential businesses, click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and refer to section 5. This is part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A COVID-19 Regulations task force has been put in place to ensure the public and those businesses that will be open comply with regulations including mask wearing, social distancing, and numbers of persons allowed in an establishment at any one time during the State of Emergency and as restrictions are eased during partial curfew days.

At this time, we hope everyone and their families remain safe and healthy.