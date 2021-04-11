ST.KITTS-NEVIS PLEDGES $1 MILLION AND MORE TO ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

In a Statement issued on Saturday Afternoon, April 10th the Prime Minister of St.Kitts-Nevis announced a significant package of relief to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the devastation caused their by the recent series of eruptions of the LaSoufriere Volcano. The relief pledge includes $1Million in Financial Support as well as Humanitarian Support through the accomodation of evacuees and the provision of security and defense force personnel to provide assistance through the Regional Security Service .

The Statement can be read in full below:



Prime Minister Dr. The Hon Timothy Harris on Humanitarian Assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

following the Eruption of La Soufriere Volcano



Fellow Citizens and Residents,

The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the

Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about

by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St. Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our

OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need.

Today, Saturday 10 April, I have informed the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the

Hon Ralph Gonsalves, that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will provide the following assistance

measures: