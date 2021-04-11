ST.KITTS-NEVIS PLEDGES $1 MILLION AND MORE TO ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
In a Statement issued on Saturday Afternoon, April 10th the Prime Minister of St.Kitts-Nevis announced a significant package of relief to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the devastation caused their by the recent series of eruptions of the LaSoufriere Volcano. The relief pledge includes $1Million in Financial Support as well as Humanitarian Support through the accomodation of evacuees and the provision of security and defense force personnel to provide assistance through the Regional Security Service .
The Statement can be read in full below:
Prime Minister Dr. The Hon Timothy Harris on Humanitarian Assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines
following the Eruption of La Soufriere Volcano
Fellow Citizens and Residents,
The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the
Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about
by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St. Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our
OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need.
Today, Saturday 10 April, I have informed the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the
Hon Ralph Gonsalves, that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will provide the following assistance
measures:
- Financial assistance in the sum of EC$1 million to assist with the evacuation and resettling of his
citizens and residents from the danger zone around the volcano;
- Welcome families of two or three members evacuated from the danger zone totaling not more
than three hundred persons. Our Technical Team will determine the requirements for entry
including Covid-19 protocols such as vaccination;
- Provide human resources through the Regional Security System (RSS) recruited from the
Defence and the Police Forces to support humanitarian activities, provide technical support, and
conduct peace keeping efforts on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines;
- Immediately release to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) the
sum of US$20,000 towards its Special Emergency Assistance Fund in order to bring immediate
relief to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and support its logistical operations;
- Our National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been tasked with coordinating the
National response to the Needs List provided by the Government of St. Vincent and the
Grenadines. Further details will be provided by NEMA.
Our prayers are with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this most
challenging time
I thank you.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.