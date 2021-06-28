ST.KITTS-NEVIS OPPOSITION REFUSES TO VOTE IN SUPPORT OF GIVING THE NATION A CRITICAL TOOL TO COMBAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

(June 28th, 2021)Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas abruptly left parliament failing to vote to give the nation a critical tool, a State or Emergency, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in . In a shocking but expected move the Opposition Leader led his Opposition colleagues in what was a blatant refusal by the Opposition to give support to what is described as a most important and critical tool in the fight against COVID-19. Opposition MP Hon. Jeffrey Hanley abstained while Seantor Joyelle Clarke rushed out of the parliament without voting .

The move by the Opposition is being regarded as yet another clear and blatant example of the Oppositions continued efforts to undermine the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Emergency (SOE) was declared to help effectively manage the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation . The SOE Resolution was not supported by the Opposition

The Resolution was announced and presented by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris, during an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly on Monday.

Dr. Harris presented the Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order.

“It is clear Mr. Speaker that the State of Emergency is required to contain the community spread of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis and to prevent the overwhelming of our health system and, obviously then by extension save lives,” said Dr. Harris.

More on this story as it develops