St. Kitts & Nevis Implements Restriction of Movement – Borders Still Open To International Travelers

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 14, 2021) – On Friday, June 11, 2021, The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced a period of restriction of movement. The period and guidelines for the restriction of movement are listed below.



Commencing on Saturday June 12, 2021 to Saturday June 26, 2021: Movement is restricted from 6:00 p.m. of each day until 5:00 a.m. the following day.International borders remain open for travel by commercial air and sea vessels.During this period of restriction of movement, visitors vacationing in place are being asked to verify with their hotels prior to arrival the respective activities they can do on property.For those persons staying 7 – 14 days, no tours or attraction sites will be operated. During this time, we are asking international travelers vacationing in place to be aware that only essential business will be able to operate. This includes airports and seaports, “Travel Approved” hotels or quarantine facilities, approved taxi operators, approved ferry operators, bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, private medical facilities, banks and other businesses where employees can practice social distancing and hygiene protocols. Restaurants can operate only for delivery and takeout, with the exception of restaurants in “Vacation in Place” Travel Approved hotels catering to their in-house guests.



As announced on May 29, 2021 only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry to the Federation. Exemptions are in place for Citizens and Residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and children under the age of 18 coming from international destinations. All Travel Protocols and Requirements remaining in place for the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. Please see https://www.stkittstourism.kn/travel-requirements



With the summer family travel season underway, please note the travel requirements for non-vaccinated children under 18:Non-vaccinated children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents are welcome.If the family is staying 9 days or less, the current Vacation in Place guidelines apply.If the family is staying 10 days or more, the parents and the child will have to Vacation in Place until day 14 when the child and adults will be tested. Vaccinated parents traveling with a non-vaccinated child will not be allowed to integrate into the Federation until after the child is tested on day 14 and the test results come back negative.The previously announced travel requirements for non-vaccinated travelers are null and void. Below are the travel requirements for fully vaccinated travelers: A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca/Oxford) or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson + Johnson).

Proof of vaccination is a scanned copy of the traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Upon submission of their vaccination card and completion of their travel authorization form, once verified, international travelers will receive authorization of their vaccination card and a KN number.

Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn), including uploading your proof of vaccination and proof of booking at a Travel Approve hotel.

Upon submission of a completed KNA travel form the traveler must upload their official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. There are no exceptions to the 72-hour timeframe.

Upon submission of the copy of their official vaccination card and copy of their COVID -19 RT-PCR test negative result, the traveler’s information will be reviewed and they will receive the approval letter to enter the Federation (letter as pictured below).

For their trip, the traveler should bring a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 RT-PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid.International travelers will undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Upon arrival, if a fully vaccinated traveler is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the health screening, they can be required to undergo a RT- PCR test at the airport at their own cost (150 USD).Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air will be asked to Vacation in Place at a “Travel Approved” hotel for nine (9) days.All fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air are free to move throughout the “Travel Approved” hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only.Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air and staying beyond 9 days are required to be tested on day 9 (USD 150 visitors’ cost) of their stay and once their test is negative, they may integrate into the Federation, but will need to follow the restricted movement protocols June 12 – June 26.Effective May 1, 2021, fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air are not required to submit an exit RT-PCR test. If a pre-departure test is still required for the country of destination, the RT-PCR test will be taken 72 hours prior to departure. Example: If a person is staying 7 days, their pre-departure test will be on day 4; if a person is staying 14 days, their pre-departure test will be taken on day 11.Travel Approved hotels for international travelers are:Four SeasonsGolden Rock Inn Marriott Beach ClubMontpelier Plantation & Beach Paradise BeachPark HyattRoyal St. Kitts HotelInternational travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to info@stkittstourism.kn.