ST. KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT HOLDS HIGH LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH CHAMBER OFFICIALS



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 12, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today (Thursday, March 12) held wide-ranging consultative discussions with representatives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) geared towards advancing the private sector in the Federation.



The meeting, held at the Ocean Terrance Inn (OTI) Conference Room, was led by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. He was supported there by Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins.



Also present were Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel and other officials from the Ministry of Finance; President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Giselle Matthews and senior Government officials.



Prime Minister Harris noted that his Team Unity Government recognizes the important role of the private sector to the socioeconomic development of the country, and as such welcomes these opportunities to meet regularly with the leadership of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.



The Honourable Prime Minister stated that his administration values the input of the Chamber as part of its good governance approach to nation-building.



During today’s meeting, the business sector touched on the urgent need for reforms in support of the corporate financial services sector. In response, Prime Minister Harris committed to take the recommendations made during Thursday’s meeting back to the Federal Cabinet for further deliberations and said his administration “will work diligently” to address the issues affecting the private sector.



Prime Minister Harris also used the opportunity to give the business leaders a further update on the government’s preparations and response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The prime minister also commended the private sector for its continued willingness to work hand-in-hand with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Additionally, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris personally congratulated Mrs. Giselle Matthews on becoming the first ever female President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.