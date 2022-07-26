St.Kitts-Nevis: Don Anderson Poll indicates PM Harris’ Peoples Labour Party (PLP) in a favorable position going into the August 5th election

(July 25th, 2022) Renowned Caribbean Pollster and Market Research Professional Don Anderson says that data from a number of recently conducted polls in St. Kitts and Nevis shows the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) in a favorable position going into the August 5th election.

Anderson has completed five polls over the last four months in the Federation interviewing in excess of 4,000 eligible voters. These polls have all been representative of the voting population. The data points to significant weakening of support for Peoples Action Movement (PAM) in the 4 constituencies they currently hold and the growing emergence of the PLP, making the election contest a straight fight between Labour and the popular PLP.

Though most of the PLP candidates were relatively unknown politically prior to being named by the PLP, they have benefitted greatly from the popularity of the PLP leader and Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris. The alignment with PLP Leader and PM Harris has created a high level of awareness and favorability for the candidates in the 8 St. Kitts constituencies where the PLP will be contesting all for the first time.

The recently concluded June/July poll showed the PLP gaining momentum amongst the voters and with the announcement of the election date, the data shows that the PLP appears to be in a good position to win additional seats over and above the two that they currently hold in Dr. Harris’ #7 and Akilah Byron-Nisbett’s #3.

In Nevis, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), until recently a member of the Team Unity coalition, also appears to have lost significant support in 2 of the 3 constituencies which they currently hold there whilst the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is now favoured to take these two seats in the August election.

A lot will depend on the intensity and efficiency of the respective campaigns over the next 10 days leading into the election. Equally important will be their ability to get out their voters on election day.