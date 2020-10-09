ST. KITTS-NEVIS COVID-19 APP WILL HELP WITH MANAGEMENT OF INCOMING TRAVELLERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020 (SKNIS): All incoming travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis will be asked to download a national COVID-19 mobile application to assist authorities with the necessary monitoring to protect against the spread of the global pandemic.



At Wednesday’s (October 07) edition of the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Weekly Briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, said that the app will be launched shortly after officials finalize some legal requirements. She highlighted an important feature.



“It has geofencing features whereby [we] will be monitoring their location to ensure they are not outside of where they ought to be,” she stated.



This will be very important, particularly as it relates to persons who have to observe quarantine protocols. Additionally, the feature will aid contact tracing if any positive cases of COVID-19 are detected.



“And then there is a clinical management aspect of it whereby the individual can communicate with the health authorities and indicate ‘hey I am short of breath or having difficulty breathing,’” the CMO said.



Dr. Laws added that this direct communication feature would allow a suitable medical response and clinical management.