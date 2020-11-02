St.Kitts-Nevis CMO warns of upsurge in fish poisoning in Federation

By: Staff Reporter, SKNVibes.comBASSETERRE, St. Kitts – THE Ministry of Health is urging residents to be aware of the fish they consume as there has been an uptick in the number of people coming down with symptoms of fish poisoning. Over the last five weeks, the two major health facilities in St. Kitts – Mary Charles Hospital and the JNF Hospital – have reported 15 confirmed cases of fish poisoning. In warning citizens and residents to be wary, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, said the disclosure is significant and the public needs to be aware of the development. The breakdown of the cases shows that Bird Rock, Tabernacle and Phillips all had reported instances of fish poisoning. “Eighty percent of the total cases presented with vomiting, while sixty percent of the cases presented with diarrhea and 27 percent presented with lethargy,” Dr. Laws revealed. This is not the first time that there has been an outbreak of fish poisoning in St. Kitts and Nevis; however, in most instances it has not been blamed for causing any death. “The last four cases were reported by Mary Charles Hospital with similar symptoms. The last two cases came in on October 26 and two cases on October 27. And so again fish poisoning,” added the CMO. Against that backdrop, the CMO urged citizens and residents to “be careful” when consuming fish. Dr. Laws however did not indicate whether it was the raw fish or if it was no properly cooked.