St.Kitts-Nevis among 9 country pavilions designed by students at Expo 2020 Dubai

ST KITTS, July 17, 2021 – Students from St Kitts and Nevis were among a handful of participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai and who were among the talents who have received the proverbial baton. Specifically nine pavilions (listed below in alphabetical order) will bring the designs of their students to life, an empowering gesture that allows the emerging creatives to paint a picture of their homelands for the diverse audiences of the World Expo. These students thoroughly researched the country’s history, priorities and challenges to offer an honest, down-to-earth visitor experience.

In the St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion: This ocean-themed pavilion is the brainchild of Nevis Sixth Form College students, an island paradise come to life with pictures of the country’s marine wildlife. Visitors can peer into infinity mirrors for a peek into the twin-island’s natural environment and even get to feel like they are walking underwater thanks to the mesh-covered ceiling. Keep an eye out for Sugar Mas – the St. Kitts and Nevis national carnival – and learn what the tradition is all about from costumes to dances.



The full article @Gulf News