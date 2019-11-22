ST.KITTS: MASKS ARE NO EXCUSE TO CONCEAL ONE’S IDENTITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2020 (RSCNPF): Business operators are reminded that, for security reasons, they can refuse entry to persons who conceal their identities.

During Monday’s (May 11) daily briefing of the National Emergency Operations Center, Superintendent Cromwell Henry reminded residents and businesses to always be aware of their surroundings. He also urged them find ways to ascertain the identity of individuals they interacted with, especially now that persons are required to wear masks.

“Always find a way to identify and know who you are interacting with or doing business with early in the interaction. Have the person remove their mask temporarily to be captured on your surveillance systems or request an I.D. which you hold until the end of the transaction, especially when you are dealing with high valued goods or money. You may also want to prohibit the wearing of caps or hoodies and sunshades while persons are on your premises. Remember your own security is your responsibility as well,” Superintendent Henry urged.

During a previous daily briefing presentation, the Superintendent explained that while the Small Charges Act prohibited the wearing of masks under normal circumstances, the present emergency regulations relaxed those provisions temporarily. Wearing a mask is now a part of several measures that have been implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Section 15 of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 7) Regulations speaks to wearing masks outdoors. It states that “…a person shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth, when in a public place, once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19.”



“We appeal to everyone to be responsible in the wearing of your masks and use them for personal health purposes only. We ask that persons avoid wearing additional pieces such as caps and sun shades that may further disguise you and make others around you uncomfortable,” he said during that presentation.