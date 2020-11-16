ST.KITTS: Golf View Robbery Accused Out On Bail

November 16, 202002

By Kevon Browne

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Four men accused of the armed robbery of the Gulf View Apartments in the Frigate Bay area are reportedly out on bail.

A fifth suspect in the robbery has not been named nor located by police.

In September, the men Devon Herbert of Verchilds, Vernon Nias and Inon Nias of Greenlands, and Davin Phillip of Westbourne Ghaut were jointly charged with two counts of assault with five counts of robbery, two counts of assault with intent to rob, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and four counts of possession of ammunition.

The men reportedly clad in bulletproof vests were arrested in the area while trying to escape the scene in a vehicle with fake license plates, according to the police report.