St. Kitts Featured In Texas Lifestyle & Travel Magazine and Town & Country

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 17th, 2021) – St. Kitts continues to be featured in the media. This week, St. Kitts was featured online Texas Lifestyle & Travel Magazine and online and in-print in Town & Country Magazine.



Texas Lifestyle & Travel published a full feature on St. Kitts encouraging Texans to escape the summer heat with a trip to the island. The story includes information about the ongoing Five-Day Getaway promotion at Park Hyatt St. Kitts and shares details about the specials being offered at the Four Seasons Nevis and Montpelier Plantation & Beach as well. It further reminds readers that those who come for an extended stay will be able to experience some of St. Kitts’ most unique sights and attractions such as Brimstone Hill Fortress and Caribelle Batik.



The story was penned in partnership with Texas Lifestyle & Travel Magazine as part of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s comprehensive campaign for 2021.



The magazine reaches over 90,000 readers online every month with most of their readership being based in Dallas and Houston, followed by Austin. This partnership was strategically coordinated to reach the catchment areas of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston International airports which supports airlift on American Airlines via both Miami and Charlotte.



In more great news, Town & Country published a story featuring St. Kitts in the latest issue of the magazine. This story was also published online under the title Plan a Sailing Trip Around 15 Caribbean Islands. Penned by editor Klara Glowczewska, the story outlines an itinerary for a 2-week sailing trip around the Caribbean with a stop in St. Kitts. Geared towards the adventurous sailor, the story encourages the visitors to anchor near the island and head ashore for an exciting hiking adventure up Mt. Liamuiga.



Town & Country is a one of the leading lifestyle publications in the U.S. Its print issue reaches 425,000 readers and closely aligns with our target demographic. Readers boast an average HHI of $197,655 and the average age is 49. Online the magazine reaches over 10M unique readers with significant reach in some of source markets including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami.