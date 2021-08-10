St. Kitts and Nevis Scholar obtain Master’s Degree at University Canada West

(Vancouver; Canada) Kittitian Michelle Johnson-Greaux now holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) with an emphasis in Finance. The graduate scholar attained the degree after completing two (2) years at the esteemed University Canada West (UCW), ACBSP and NCMA accredited.

Michelle holds professional designations in both: Certified in Management (CIM) and Chartered Manager Canada (C.Mgr.) with the highest academic honours. She is the first Alumni from the Eastern Caribbean country of St. Kitts and Nevis to have graduated from the prestigious University Canada West (UCW) located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Chartered Manager accreditation is the highest status that can be achieved in the management and leadership profession globally. CIM | Chartered Managers Canada designation brings together rigorous business education with professional-level experience, setting graduates apart to contribute to Canada’s economic success.

During the past two (2) years, Michelle received university scholarships and is exceptionally grateful for the opportunity to have received the well-deserved support to become an MBA graduate, which will facilitate a successful career in Canada.

Commencement was held online on July 16th, 2021, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, on July 20th, 2021, the university’s campus came alive with the graduates, who had personal appointments as a result of the COVID-19 protocols, to collect their degrees and meet with the faculty in a vibrant although brief ceremony. With all protocols observed, Michelle was able to celebrate her academic achievement.

Michelle’s thesis for her Master’s Degree entitled Renewable Energy Opportunities Hidden in Plain Sight for sustainable economic development in The Federation of St. Christopher

(St. Kitts) and Nevis is being published in an academic journal.

During her tenure at UCW, Michelle made excellent scholastic progress and was involved in numerous activities and organizations. Professionally, she held the role of Money Advisor at a Canadian Financial Institution.

Her tenacity and responsible disposition were acknowledged by others who played a role in situations and have placed her in positions to supplement further and compliment her educational journey. Michelle was given the opportunity to work closely with an organization that produces professional business documents including business plans and has created insightful and original work yielding outstanding results.

At UCW, Michelle learned how to take challenging situations in stride, apply pragmatic solutions to problems and ultimately drive the organization’s success through intelligent and strategic decision-making.

Michelle Greaux is the wife of Inspector of Police Carl Greaux of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, daughter of Conrad Agard and Venetta Johnson. A scholastic gem of the soil of St. Kitts and Nevis, she has made her community of Camps Estate, friends, well-wishers, especially in the USA and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, proud of her recent accomplishment in the academic field. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Michelle’s family could not support her at the graduation event.

Michelle said the achievement and past academic success are tangible proof that where there is a will, there is a way. The success also highlights that ordinary people can succeed at whatever they put their minds to, despite their circumstances, obstacles or station in life.

According to Michelle, it has been a massive sacrifice, adding that she has always determined to achieve set goals. Michelle Greaux plans to pursue her post-graduate PhD shortly.

The scholar’s many accomplishments include her undergraduate degrees, Letter of Accomplishment, Institute of Canadian Bankers, Associate Degree, Institute of Canadian Bankers and Bachelor’s Degree (Financial Services) Nipissing University, Ontario, Canada. Canada and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis congratulate Michelle Greaux on her high achievement and commencement.