ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MAINTAINS 14-DAY QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR INCOMING VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2021 (SKNIS): Health authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis have reiterated that all persons travelling to the Federation, including individuals who have received the full doses of COVID-19 vaccines, must quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to integrate freely into the society.



The decision, like all measures taken by the National COVID-19 Task Force, is based on the science said Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, and Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer.



“We know that the vaccine can help to prevent severe disease and death, but one can still get infected if they have the vaccine and somebody who is vaccinated may be able to transmit the virus to someone who is still vulnerable,” Dr. Wilkinson said during the February 02, 2021, edition of Leadership Matters.



CMO Laws expressed that while millions of persons around the world have received a jab with one of several approved vaccines, there are still many unknowns.



“Data are being collected live and so I am hoping, in short order, in another month or two, we would have the answers to those questions,” she stated, referring to any changes that may be made to the length of quarantine for vaccinated persons.



The quarantine measures instituted in March 2020 have been effective in flattening the curve of the novel coronavirus. To date, The country of St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded a total of 39 confirmed cases with zero deaths and no serious hospitalizations. There has been no community spread or cluster infections.