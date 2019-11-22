St Kitts and Nevis Keeps Up Sizzling Tourism Growth

The new Koi Resort in St Kitts, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. By Caribbean Journal Staff



St Kitts and Nevis continues to see sizzling tourism growth, according to the latest numbers from the twin-island federation.

St Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport reported 163,453 passengers in 2019, a very strong 7 percent improvement compared to the previous year.

The news comes as St Kitts saw a record-breaking total of more than 1 million cruise passengers in both 2018 and 2019.

St Kitts is also in the midst of a hotel development boom, with a new Curio by Hilton-branded hotel called Koi that just came on stream this month.

Another hotel, the Ramada, will also be opening this year.

That comes after the launch at the end of 2017 of the celebrated Park Hyatt St Kitts, that brand’s first-ever hotel in the Caribbean.