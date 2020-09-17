St Kitts and Nevis Holds Groundbreaking for New Health Centre

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Earlier this week, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis held a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new state-of-the-art health centre in its St Peter’s parish. This comes only a few months after the dual-island nation opened a new health centre, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare systems across the country.

According to the pledges made by the current Team Unity administration, St Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare sector will be made more resilient over the next five years. This will include a new general hospital, quarantine facilities, pathology laboratories and other high-quality medical services. The country has also effectively tackled the spread of the COVID-19 virus with only 17 confirmed cases and zero deaths.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Prime Minister Timothy Harris highlighted the importance of investing in healthcare, especially amidst the pandemic: “Every day, we are being reminded as a country, but most importantly being reminded as citizens of the global community that this is a challenging period in all of history and that we are faced with one of the most significant crisis, pandemics ever witnessed in the last 100 plus years, and yet in the face of it we have to find a way to move forward carefully and thoughtfully, being resilient, being innovative in the context of a pandemic that has reordered the world and has changed the stability of the world order.”

One of the drivers of national development on the islands is St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Under the Programme, individuals or families can become citizens of the Federation once investing in the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Revenue generated from the SGF is channelled into different areas of St Kitts and Nevis’ society, including healthcare, tourism, education and infrastructure. Successful applicants also gain access to a plethora of benefits from increased global mobility to nearly 160 destinations, to being able to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

