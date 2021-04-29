ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT EASES COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR FULLY VACCINATED PERSONS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 28, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As part of its phased response to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, acting on the advice and recommendations of local medical experts, has eased some of the COVID-19 protocols for persons who are fully vaccinated.

TheGovernment describes fully vaccinated persons as individuals who have taken two doses of a 2-dose regimen vaccine.

“Our medical experts have recommended that we reduce the quarantine period for the fully vaccinated inbound air travelers to St Kitts and Nevis from 14 to 9 days effective May 01, 2021. Fully vaccinated cultural/entertainment events can be favourably considered, whereby only fully vaccinated patrons are allowed entrance. Recommended start date week of July 19, 2021,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the Tuesday, April 27 edition of Leadership Matters.

Theprime minister further noted that mixed cultural/entertainment events, that is events made up of vaccinated and non-vaccinated patrons, must continue to adhere to existing protocols. Weddings, funerals, and church services are being classified as mixed events and must therefore adhere to existing protocols.

PrimeMinister Harris also revealed on Tuesday night’s programme that the first cruise ship is expected to return to St. Kitts and Nevis in July 2021.

“A speedy path to vaccination can yield much economic and broader societal benefits for us here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Just as our being low risk for COVID-19 brought our Federation 2 movies so far and 5 more to be filmed, so can we being fully vaccinated yield other economic benefits. Being the first to be fully vaccinated can put us at the top of the list for cruise, and other tourism segments,” Dr. Harris added.

Asat the end of day on Tuesday, April 27, a total of 12,298 persons were administered their first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, 9,326 doses administered on St. Kitts and 2,972 doses administered on Nevis.