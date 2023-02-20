ST.KITTS AND NEVIS ARCHITECTS ELECT NEW EXECUTIVE

(Press release) The St. Kitts-Nevis Institute of Architects wishes to announce that a new Executive has been elected by its members at their annual general meeting held on the 18th of November 2022. The new Executive comprises of the following:

President – Lindbergh Alvaranga

Vice President – Dexter Fassale

Secretary – Jennifer Dillion-Sirjue

Treasurer – Melva Walters

Executive Officers – Sarne Glasford and George Hunkins

The St. Kitts – Nevis Institute of Architects (S.K.N.I.A) was established in 2005 with the following objectives:

a) To organize and write in fellowship the members of the architectural profession of St. Kitts and Nevis

b) To advance the Art and Profession of Architecture

c) To consider and safeguard matters of Professional Practice

d) To promote and afford facilities for the study of Architecture

e) To coordinate the building industry and the profession of Architecture to ensure the advancement of the living standards of people through an improved environment

f) To serve as a medium of friendly communication between the members and others interested in the progress of Architecture.

For the duration of its tenure, the new Executive aims to achieve the following:

• Establishment of the Architect’s Registration Board

• Embarking on public education and sensitization drives, aimed at helping clients understand what they should expect from and of their designers and contractors.

• Foster a closer relationship with Government and other professional associations, to improve the quality of work done by local designers, contractors and tradesmen.

The St.Kitts-Nevis Institute of Architects anticipates a very productive year ahead and wishes to thank all members and the public for the support throughout the years.