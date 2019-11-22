ST. KITTS AND NEVIS $120 MILLION STIMULUS PACKAGE LEADS THE CARIBBEAN AS THE STANDARD IN ECONOMIC RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that out of all the countries within the Caribbean, St. Kitts and Nevis has the best fiscal space to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Harris highlighted this during his presentation at the Leadership Matters ( A Virtual Forum Series) held under the theme “Leadership with you, for you” on April 14.

“By way of example, we have responded to those who have been displaced and who have lost their income as a consequence of the impact of COVID-19 by providing a thousand dollars as a month response,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“In addition to that, we have available the PAP programme where if the household qualifies now as a result of a breadwinner no longer being able to earn say from the tourism sector, that person can also call upon that particular fund,” he said.

“In contrast to our thousand dollars a month, Barbados is offering six hundred dollars, Trinidad and Tobago is offering the equivalent of six hundred and three EC dollars and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is offering about three hundred dollars per month,” the Prime Minister added.