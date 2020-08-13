Social Services close office as staff member tests positive

PHILIPSBURG–The Division of Labour Affairs and Social Services abruptly closed its office on Monday afternoon upon learning that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The division announced on its Facebook page that all staff members have been placed in quarantine and CPS will be conducting contact tracing.

Persons who have visited the Division or fellow staff members in the Government Administration Building were advised to monitor themselves for the development of any flu like symptoms.

The civil servant is also the partner of the physical education teacher at The Learning Unlimited Preparatory school LU. Upon learning this, the school quickly updated its parents on the current situation.

In a letter to parents the school said, “Before the rumour mill kicks into overdrive and for the sake of complete transparency, please be aware that our gym teacher’s wife tested positive for the COVID-19 virus today [Monday – Ed.]. We emphasise that this infection did not originate in school and that there is no need for panic.”

The school assured parents that the teacher has not been on the premises since last Wednesday as the school only re-opened on Monday morning.

“As per the Procedural Handbook (Annex VI), the teacher stayed home today. Currently, he is feeling fine and showing no symptoms. Of course, he will now get tested and remain in self-isolation as per CPS’ requirements and Annex VI of the Handbook, per which government guidelines calls for a 10 day isolation period as of the date of the outcome of the test.

“The gym teacher will follow the instructions of the relevant institutions such as CPS and will not return to the LU premises until this is permitted by the applicable rules and guidelines.

“The Handbook was put in place for exactly these types of situations and we will make sure that it is strictly implemented. Unfortunate incidents such as these are, and will presumably remain, a common occurrence for the foreseeable future and we, therefore, call upon everyone’s integrity and openness to share similar incidents with the LU COVID Management Team to follow protocols and isolate possible infections at the earliest stage possible,” stated the letter from LU.