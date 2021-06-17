Soca-Pop sensation Natalyah unleashes ‘Save Meh

’

Zürich, Switzerland (Sonique Solutions) – In her continued mission to deliver the sounds of the Caribbean to an international audience, Trinidad-born Swiss Soca-Pop artiste Natalyah has a released a new single and a captivating new music video for, ‘Save Meh’.

Natalyah was born in San Fernando, Trinidad to a Trinidadian father and Swiss mother.

Although she left the shores of T&T in her youth, the warmth and energy of the island’s culture and music never abandoned her as the professionally trained singer and performing artiste has consistently released music which creates awareness and appreciation for authentic Caribbean beats and rhythms and appeals to European and international audiences.

Her latest track ‘Save Meh’ and was written by Natalyah and produced by award-winning Swiss producers B-Note Entertainment. The smooth, radio-friendly release follows in her signature Soca-Pop style which fuses pulsating Soca rhythms with melodious Pop synths and incorporates genuine Trini vibes in the form of steelpan as performed by steel pannist Keisha Codrington.

According to Natalyah, “Save Meh is a soothing, mid-tempo, laid-back sounding tune featuring Caribbean/Soca elements. This song, which is off of my album ‘Badder Than You’ is designed for international appeal and complements the other songs I have recorded within the genres of Soca, Chutney and Parang-Soca.”

The mellow music offering has so far received positive feedback and has spawned an engaging accompanying music video which has gained tremendous attention online.

The video for ‘Save Meh’ which was shot on location at the famous Maracas Beach, Trinidad matches the relaxed, tropical vibe of the song and offers viewers a feeling of escapism with images of bright colours, calming waves flowing onto sunny shorelines, a sundress-clad Natalyah frolicking on sandy beaches and even a fun cameo by Soca King Machel Montano.

Throughout the years Natalyah has spent considerable time in T&T, fully immersing herself in her native culture and has even collaborated with artistes Shurwayne Winchester, Jadel & Crazy. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer and DJ aims to break down barriers with her unique Soca-Pop hybrid and create more exposure for Caribbean music in the global market.

With 15 years of professional music experience, a catalogue of over 60 song recordings as well as tours and performances in several countries, Natalyah continues to represent for T&T and Caribbean culture and remains grateful for all the love and support from her fans and supporters.

She shared, “I am very thankful for each stream and view I get. It really means a lot to me.

All the positive feedback I get motivates me to release more songs and videos.”

‘Save Meh’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

