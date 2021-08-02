SKN FREEDOM FIGHTERS FOR EQUALITY AND JUSTICE ANTI-VAXX PROTEST LARGELY IGNORED AND DRAWS ONLY A HAND FULL



























The call for ST.KITTS/NEVIS Concerned Citizens, hotel workers, restaurant workers, government workers, private sector workers, taxi drivers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, artisans, entrepeneurs and everyone unvaccinated or vaccinated to meet at West Independence Square in Basseterre and walk through the city to Government HeadQuarters was seemingly largely ignored as just a hand full of persons showed up for the weeks long planned protest .

In a letter circulated via social and traditional

media the an invitation was sent inviting persons to participate. The invitation read in part “We want them to know that we are more than them.

In a democracy the majority rules.

We will not be intimidated, forced, coerced or influence to take any experimental drug which possibly will kill us; cause us bodily harm; sterilise us or make us infertile. If you threaten our jobs you threaten us and our children. We are within our rights. Give us what is rightfully ours or we will get rid of you!”

The invite and call to action ended by stating “This is for all Caribbean leaders who are puppets of this elitist agenda.

We have had enough!

We are all taking the governments to court. The draft will be sent to all Caribbean countries. Come and be counted.”