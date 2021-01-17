Sir Kennedy Expressed Gratitude For Honorary Degree From UWI Open Campus

On Jan 15, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021 (ZIZ News): Former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency the Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds expressed gratitude after receiving an honorary degree from The University of the West Indies (UWI) at its 2020 graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

Sir Kennedy thanked the Chancellor and other UWI officials for presenting him with the Doctor of Science (DSc) degree for public service leadership.

Sir Kennedy, who the federation’s only living national hero reflected on the challenges he faced in his childhood and gave recognition to the persons in his life who were instrumental in giving him the opportunity to be educated.

He concluded by calling for the Caribbean to have a united approach to implementing programmes and strategies to assist in this time of “extreme challenges”.

Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds was among 14 people who received honorary degrees.

The UWI celebrated a graduating class of approximately 8,500 students across the region.