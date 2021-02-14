“SHAMELESS” LAUNCHES WITH A BANG !!!!



SHAMELESS with Tawanna and Rohie is the newet Radio program to hit the airwave of St.Kitts-Nevis.

The new talk show premiered on Wednesday February 10th and will continue every Wednesday from 8pm-10 pm on Sugar City FM 90.3.

The new show which feature Co-hosts, Rohanda Devent and Tawanna Wigley debuted with an overwhelming bang as it received 1000’s of views via social media with thousand more listening on Radio.

According to Ms Wigley, the program will focus on down to earth, frank, real discussions of everyday current and many time taboo issues from sex, sexuality, social issues to economic, entertainment and other issues.

Ms Devent added that the hosts interaction and frank SHAMELESS commentary on current issues along with the full engagement of both callers as well as viewers on social media will be a major part of the show as the viewers “LIVE” via, Facebook.com/ sugarcityfm90.3 will give the viewer the opportunity to make suggestions, comments or ask questions.

See Link below to First Episode of SHAMELESS

https://www.facebook.com/sugarcityfm90.3/videos/175666987322888/