“Shake to Win with Digicel” is rocking St. Kitts and Nevis’airwaves

More than 1,700 winners throughout the Caribbean have collectively won over US$500,000 with the phrase that pays.

10th January2020, Basseterre, St. Kitts– Digicel has teamed up with radio stations everywhere to offer customers prizes (cash and kind) for answering theirphone with the phrase that pays. In this case, the magic words are simple, it’s “Shake to win with Digicel”.This promotion tied in nicely with Digicel’s‘Shake It’ gamification feature on the recently revamped MyDigicel app.Since mid-November,‘Shake It’ has been played nearly 1.5 million times and has seen hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the Caribbean winning prizes.

Starting November 27th, the radio campaign, driven by some of the most popular DJs in St. Kitts and Nevis has caught on quickly and has seen over 30 customers winning as of Christmas Eve. Across the 28 participating countries, by December 24 there were 1,772 winners with Haiti, Aruba and Curacaoin the lead when it comes to the highest total number of winners per country.

All customers who are on an active plan and have the MyDigicel app downloaded are eligible and could easily receive a call from one of their local radio stations. In St. Kitts, Cjaye Marshall and Octavia Percivalwere thelucky Christmas Eve winners of XCD$1,000 each. [DE1]

Dionne Emtage, General Manager of Digicel St. Kitts and Nevis said: “This is what we want for our customers. They’ve been very loyal to us over the years, so in addition to providing them with the best service, we wanted to reward themby giving them more. This radio promotion has really connected with our customers, so much so that we’veextended it into 2020, this way more people can win the chance to have a prosperous New Year.”

In addition to continuing with the radio promotion, Digicel customers can also look forward to more prizeswith guaranteed wins in the MyDigicel app on ‘Shake It’ Saturdays. Each Saturday, all customers have to do to ensure that they have an eligible plan on their phones, go into the app, hit the ‘Shake It’ icon and Shake to Win. Prizes up for grabs include phones, data plans and bundles, and so much more. Locally, over the holiday season, over 100 customers won prizes ranging from gigabytes of data, to smartphones, mobile accessoriesand cash.

