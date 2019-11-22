SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH CONTRIBUTES TO THE COVID-19 RELIEF RESPONSE IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (SKNIS): Pastor Stanton Adams of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and Island Coordinator has stepped forward to help combat the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis with a generous donation of EC$ 20,000.

“I am pleased on behalf of the Seventh-day Adventist Church of the South Leeward Mission and more specifically the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, our constituency here, as the Seventh-Day Adventist Church through our community service department and our Adventist relief office, we are delighted to make a contribution of EC$ 20,000 for this fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Pastor Adams, before presenting the cheque at the April 20 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing to Abdias Samuel, Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force.

He wished those on the front-line well and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

“This crisis is of no mean proportions and notwithstanding all of the future implications that this may have, not only for us in this Federation but globally, we wish to applaud the Ministry of Health and your various task force that are on the forefront with the fight against this COVID-19 disease,” said Pastor Adams. “My prayers and thoughts are with you and as a church, we are committed to doing whatever we can so that we can all face this pandemic head-on and we pray that God will bring us through, and my word for us all is that this too shall pass.”

Mr. Samuel expressed sincere thanks to Seventh-day Adventist church and noted that the donation will go a long way in helping to fight COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I want to thank Pastor Adams for this generous contribution to the fight of COVID-19. These contributions are motivating and they are timely as we need all hands on deck to be able to fight this COVID-19. Pastor Adams, please convey our gratitude to the South Leeward Mission,” Mr. Samuel added.