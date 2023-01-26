Second Cohorts Receive UNDP Grants

Image | Left To Right: Mr. Otis Jeffers,Owner of Produce Delight: Conscious Farming; Mrs.Therez Ambrose- Versailles,Tourism Research Officer, Ministry of Tourism;Ms. Tivanna Wharton,Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism & Mr. Azmon Thomas, Owner of Azz Solutions.
Basseterre, St. Kitts (26 January 2023) – Today, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) hosted an award ceremony for successful participants of the Future Tourism Project.

The UNDP, along with the University of the West Indies and the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management 2021, launched the Future Tourism Project, which supported 150 MSMEs in the Eastern Caribbean region with grants to retool, upscale, and improve business operations, to cope with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program focused on three (3) key areas: Digital Technologies, Financial Planning, and Marketing.

Today, recipients received USD $1,651.00, which further contributes to the successful execution of their existing business adaption plans.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Ms. Tivanna Wharton, shared profound gratitude to her Ministry and associate partners who steered this project to fruition.

“Post-pandemic era, entrepreneurship continues to expand and develop, offering innovative, dynamic, and local products and services within our local markets. We are immensely proud of all the participants who demonstrated a solid vision for their businesses having completed this program. We look forward to nurturing and expanding this initiative to boost entrepreneurship on our island.”

The honorees at today’s event included:Mr. Azmon Thomas – Azz SolutionsMr. Otis Jeffers – Produce Delight: Conscious FarmingMs. Carol Clarke – Essence of Delight
The Ministry of Tourism continues to pioneer initiatives that seek to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs, thus allowing them a competitive edge in the broader economy.

