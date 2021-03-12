Sean Paul Releases Monumental Dancehall Album ‘Live N Livin’ Highlighting Collaboration Over Confrontation

With a collection of traditional and fresh sound of dancehall Live N Livin captures the essence of dancehall and the unity, which exists within the culture.

® Award-winning global megastar, philanthropist, Sean Paul release his seventh studio album – LIVE N LIVIN – arriving on all platforms March 12th. LIVE N LIVIN is produced by Dutty Rock Productions and distributed by ONErpm.

Author: Ronnie Tomlinson – Destine Media | Date: 12 March 2020



LIVE N LIVIN is now available for pre-order and pre-save HERE

LIVE N LIVIN features some of reggae and dancehall powerhouses the likes of Buju Banton, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Agent Sasco, Mavado and newcomers such as Govana, Chi Ching Ching,

Intence, and several other artists that play a pivotal role and whose sound remains a cornerstone of the genre. With a collection of traditional and fresh sound of dancehall Live N Livin captures the essence of dancehall and the unity, which exists within the culture. Dancehall has recorded tremendous success over the years, with amazing fusion offered by the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, and genres like Reggaeton and Afro Beats. The genre has continued to impact the world and Sean Paul aims to highlight the significance of dancehall while collaborating with different talented artists. The 16-track album was produced with a collaboration over confrontation undertone, 15 collabs and one single from Sean Paul. In the midst of this great body of work highlighting dancehall from Jamaica, Ghanian dancehall artist Stonebwoy is also featured on the album on “Guns of Navarone” remix. “Stonebwoy, very talented artist from Ghana who always pay homage to the dancehall genre, and visits the island of Jamaica. It was clear to me when he stated he wanted to be a part of this project I could not say no” says Sean Paul. “Live N Livin is loaded with collaborations demonstrating to the world the versatility and excellency of Jamaican dancehall music. And most important, it demonstrates that unity can be achieved. Sean Paul could easily leaned back and collect, but he chose to fight for the genre he loves and address important issues that have stopped dancehall from reaching the top – where it belongs” Riddim Magazine (Ellen Kohlings & Pete Lilly)



With over one year at home, due to the pandemic, like many artists, Sean Paul has been unable to hit the stage and tour vigorously as he is used to. Using his time to record two albums, ‘Live N Livin’ & ‘Scorcha’ Sean Paul has partnered with Dreamstage and is set to perform virtually for his fans Live from Jamaica. Fans are in luck as they will “get to teleport to the Caribbean for feel-good music through Dreamstage’s superior hi-def visual virtual concert stage that brings dancehall ambassador Sean Paul and surprise musical guests into homes where fans can dance like no one’s watching in unison with others. He will perform live from the sandy beaches of Jamaica on Saturday, April 10 at 4:00pm EST.”www.dreamstage.live.

Album Tracklist1. Buss A Bubble Remix – Sean Paul ft. Sotto Bless, Looga Man, Ras Ajai, Chi ChingChing

2. Boom – Sean Paul Ft. Busy Signal

3. Space Ship – Sean Paul ft Suku Ward

4. Real Steel – Sean Paul ft. Intence

5. The Plug – Sean Paul feat Chi Ching Ching

6. Dem Nuh Ready Yet – Sean Paul feat Left Side

7. Crazy – Sean Paul Ft Buju Banton

8. Schedule – Sean Paul ft Jr. Gong, Chi Ching Ching

9. Money Bags Sean Paul ft. Govana

10. Protect Me – Sean Paul ft. Serani

11. Lion Heart – Sean Paul

12. Guns of Navarone – Sean Paul ft. Jesse Royal, Mutabaruka & Stonebwoy (Remix)

13. Danger Zone – Sean Paul ft. Bugle, Scotto Bless

14. Life We Livin – Sean Paul feat Squash

15. I’m Sanctify – Sean Paul feat. Mavado & Agent Sasco (Remix)

16. Everest – Sean Paul ft. Masicka and Skillibeng

To pre-save ‘Live N Livin’ album, please visit – https://ffm.to/livenlivin.