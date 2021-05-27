SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE SUPPORTS MASS VACCINATION AS THE ONLY WAY TO COMBAT COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2021 (SKNIS): Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF), Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, stated during the May 25, 2021 edition of “Leadership Matter” that there is irrefutable evidence that supports mass vaccination to combat the deadly COVID-19 virus.



“The evidence is clear that it is only through the administration of a safe and effective vaccine we can win this fight against the deadly Coronavirus. This is clear that the virus will continue its relentless march across the globe, leaving a path of sickness and death and will only be stopped if a significant proportion of every community, on every surface of this globe is vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilkinson.



Across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, a record number of persons have been vaccinated over the last week in response to the cluster of new COVID-19 cases. Dr. Wilkinson further urged members of the public who have not yet been vaccinated to move away from their hesitancy and take advantage of the available vaccines.



“We have the opportunity to make it much better, by having the rest of you coming out tomorrow and showing that you believe in science, and the vaccine that you know will protect you and your family. We have the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being offered to you not just to protect yourself but those who are dependent on you for protection including every, every school child in the Federation, every mother, and the precious bundle she carries in her womb, every mother and grandmother over the age of 80 who after years of contributing to our development may be too frail and unable to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilkinson.



Further, it was announced on May 25, 2021, by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris that a curfew will be imposed from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily starting from May 25, 2021, and for 14 days in the first instance to decrease the possibility of continued spread of the virus.



To continue the mass vaccination campaign in an effort to achieve the 70 percent herd immunity threshold, Health Centres will be opened between the hours 8:00 am to 6:00 pm in St Kitts from Monday to Friday and in Nevis between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Extended hours of service will apply on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until further notice.