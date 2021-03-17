Sanasie reports Ricky Skerritt to CWI Ethics Committee as Presidential Race Heats Up

By Sports Desk March 16, 2021

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) presidential election race was rocked on Tuesday, following news that presidential candidate Gary Sanasie has sought to report incumbent Ricky Skerritt to the CWI Ethics Committee.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio program, the Guyanese board member revealed that he had launched a formal complaint, written to CWI Corporate Secretary Alanna Medford-Sigh.

Sanasie’s grouse stems from allegations that Skerritt held a meeting with Guyana’s Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr without convening the full board. He further contents that the decisions taken at the meeting were deliberately made to give Skerritt an unfair advantage in his bid to secure re-election.

Neither Sanasie nor his running mate Calvin Hope of Barbados had been notified of the meeting. If the complaint is brought before the committee and found to be valid by the group, chaired by Caribbean Court of Justice Judge Winston Anderson, Skerritt could be disqualified for seeking re-election.

Skerritt and his running mate Dr Kishore Shallow will be seeking a second two-year team. The due took charge in 2018 after defeating then-incumbent Dave Cameron and his vice president Emmanuel Nanthan. The election takes place on March 28.