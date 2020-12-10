Saint Lucia Records Fourth Covid-19 Related Death and Three New Cases

December 10, 2020

Press Release: Today Thursday December 10, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of three new cases of COVID-19.

This is from a total of 143 samples tested with 3 positives and 140 negatives.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 274.

Case #272 is a 62 year old male from the Castries district

Case #273 is a 42 year old male from the Soufriere district

Case #274 is a 48 year old male from the Gros-Islet district

These individuals were seen at respiratory facilities, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They were all placed in quarantine by the health practitioners while awaiting the return of their test results.

Epidemiological link has been established for case #274.

Investigations are on-going by the contact tracing team to determine epidemiological links for the other two cases.

As per protocol, arrangements were made for the transfer of these individuals into isolation.

Today Saint Lucia recorded its fourth COVID-19 related death.

Within this batch of three new cases of COVID-19, case #272 came into the Respiratory Hospital as a critical patient and passed away while in care.

The Ministry of Health expresses condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual. We also share our sympathies with them for this loss.

The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce seven COVID-19 recoveries for today, Dec 10, 2020 bringing the new total number of active cases currently in country to 86.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 184 recoveries in country.

The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to remind everyone that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness which primarily is spread from a person infected with the virus to another person.

This happens through close contact to others who are close by when droplets from someone with the virus are passed on through coughing, sneezing, speaking, laughing, or singing and droplets are passed on.

It can also be spread when surfaces where the virus is present are touched and then an individual then touches the mouth, eyes or nose.

A person with COVID-19 may have signs and symptoms which may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue or loss of the sense of smell and taste.

Anyone experiencing these signs or symptoms should take action by seeking care at the closest respiratory clinic.

These clinics are the Gros-Islet Polyclinic, La Clery Wellness Centre, Dennery Hospital, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre and the Soufriere Hospital.

To continue minimizing the spread of COVID-19 on a daily basis:

Wash your hands during the day using soap and flowing water

Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers both the mouth, chin and nose

Maintain a distance of six feet physical distance from others

Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled

objects

objects Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.