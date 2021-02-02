Saint Lucia Records 68 New COVID-19 Cases & 16th Virus Related Death

February 2, 2021

Press Release:- Today Tuesday February 2, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 in country.

These positive results are derived from testing done on Sunday January 31, 2021 (38 positives) and Monday February, 1, 2021 (30 positives).

This is from a total of 900 COVID-19 samples processed by the Ezra Long Laboratory of which 832 are negative.

The sample period ranges from January 22, 2021 to January 31 , 2021.

The Ezra Long Laboratory is working to reduce the present backlog of samples.

All of the cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 7 to 75 years and are from the Gros-Islet, Castries, Micoud, Babonneau, Anse La Raye, Vieux-Fort and Dennery districts.

They were tested at various points of care and placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements are now being made for placement of these individuals into isolation.

Yesterday Monday February 1, 2021 the Ministry of Health & Wellness received confirmation of its sixteenth COVID -19 related death.

The individual is a 61 year old male from the Castries district with multiple underlying illnesses.

He had presented to a health care facility where he was tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 he was admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and passed away on February 1, 2021.

The Ministry of Health extends sympathy to the family and loved ones of this individual.

The Ministry of Health also reports the recovery of 79 cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of active cases in country to 749.

Two cases remain in critical care and the others in hospital and home-based care are all stable.

The total number of cases diagnosed in country to date stands at 1470.

We remind everyone that COVID-19 is a flu-like illness with the common signs and symptoms being cough, fever, chills, loss of smell and taste, nausea, as well as an overall feeling of tiredness.

An individual can also experience shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to seek care at the closest community respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health shall provide further updates as more information becomes available.