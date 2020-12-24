Saint Lucia Receives 87 Negative COVID-19 Test Results

December 24, 2020

Press Release:- Today, Thursday December 24, 2020, the Ministry of Health received a batch of 87 test results, all of which were negative.

To date, Saint Lucia has done a total of 18, 912 COVID-19 tests in country.

The Ministry of Health also reported three recoveries for today.

This brings the total number of active cases in country to 33.

At present, all of the active cases are stable and none are in critical care.

As most of us look to join in the celebration of Christmas this weekend, everyone is asked to keep their guard up and to continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Wash and sanitize hands often during the day

Wear a mask every time while in public and ensure it covers both the mouth and nose

Maintain a distance of six feet from others which is about two arm’s length apart

Sanitize frequently touched surfaces using a bleach solution

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care immediately at the closest community respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.