Saint Lucia Confirms 3RD COVID-19 Case

March 23, 2020

Saint Lucia has recorded its third case of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George announced Monday.

“Our third case is a 43 year old female with a travel history to the US,” the Chief Medical Officer told a news conference at the GIS studios.

Belmar-George told reporters that the patient returned here experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The CMO said the patient, who entered the system on March 12, 2020, was tested and treated.

She said the results of the test were received Sunday.

“She is presently in isolation,” Belmar-George disclosed.

“Our teams are working closely with her possible contacts on the ground presently,” she explained.

According to the CMO, the patient is recovering well.

“She was isolated upon arrival,” Dr. Belmar-George disclosed.

“From the information we got, we will provide further information later on as our teams are on the ground, but she was isolated – not within our hotel, because as you are aware our hotel only opened up on Friday, but she was under home isolation because she lives alone and she has been alone since,” the CMO told reporters.

She said further information will be provided to members of the public.

(Story updated)