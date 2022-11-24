S.L Horsford & Co. Ltd set to become largest distributor of paints in St.Kitts and Nevis as Sissons Paints (Grenada) Limited announces their appointment as authorized distributor. 

Sissons Paints (Grenada) Ltd. One of the largest manufacturers of Paints and Varnishes in the Caribbean has named S.L Horsford & Co. Ltd as their authorised distributor in the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis . The partnership positions the S.L Horsford & Co. Ltd to be the distributor of the largest range of paints in St.Kitts and Nevis.

Sissons Paints (Grenada) Limited officially began operations on August 25th, 1986 at the Jonas Browne & Hubbard Limited Complex in Grand Anse Valley, St. George, Grenada; manufacturing paints and varnishes at an average of 30,000 gallons per annum.

Since then, the company has grown from strength to strength and now has the capacity of producing up to 300,000 gallons per annum; increasing the product lines to include surface coatings, decorative paints, and protective coatings, including light and heavy-duty industrial coatings, water based (latex) paints, primers, wood finishes, textured finishes, paint applicators and accessory products.

Sisson Paint (Grenada) Limited and its parent company Sissons Paints Limited were acquired by the regional conglomerate, ANSA McAL Group in September 2008 thus becoming part of the ANSA McAL lucrative Manufacturing Sector. In June 2012, Sissons Paints Limited and Penta Paints Caribbean Limited integrated their operations and effected a name change to form “ANSA COATINGS LIMITED (ACL)”. However, Sissons Paints (Grenada) Limited remains a stand-alone entity.

In 2019, Sissons Paints (Grenada) Limited became a part of the Construction Sector, the newest business sector within the ANSA McAL Group. The other companies within this sector were carved out of the Manufacturing Sector, to ensure that greater attention and emphasis could be placed on the growth of their value proposition and efficiencies. The companies that form the ANSA McAL Construction are: Ansa Coatings Ltd, Abel Building Solutions the region’s largest clay and concrete block manufacturer and ANSA Technologies Ltd. one of the leading suppliers of Industrial Hardware, Janitorial and Safety Products in the region.

Sissons Paints (Grenada) Limited maintains relationships with suppliers worldwide and is able to source virtually any paint or paint related product for its customers. Currently the company supplies regional markets north of Grenada, with distributorships in the islands of St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica and as of November 2022, St. Kitts & Nevis.

Sissons Paints (Grenada) Limited is proud to announce the authorized distributor of Sissons Paints in St.Kitts and Nevis – S.L. Horsford & Co. LTD. Ltd.

Sissons Paints , Distributed by S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd.

§ ST.KITTS – Horsford’s Building Center – Wellington Road Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts | +1 869 465 2616

§ NEVIS – Horsford’s Nevis Center – Stony Grove, Charlestown, Nevis |

+1 869 469 5600