Russia started distributing Sputnik-V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics

Russia started giving the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics Saturday in its capital city Moscow, and This marks the country’s first mass vaccination against the disease.

As per the Moscow’s coronavirus task force, the Russian-made vaccine would first be made accessible to doctors and other medical workers, teachers also social workers because they ran the most significant risk of exposure to the disease.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s coronavirus break, registered 7,993 new cases overnight, up from 6,868 a day before and well over the daily tallies of around 700 seen in early September.

The time for those receiving shots is capped at 60. People with some underlying health conditions, pregnant women and those who have had a respiratory illness for the prior two weeks are barred from vaccination.

Muscovite, an elementary school teacher, stated that he had got a message on his phone that as he is working at an educational institution so he would be in the top priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge.-

Russia has formed two COVID-19 vaccines, Sputnik V, which is supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and another produced by Siberia’s Vector Institute, with final trials for the both still to be developed.

The Sputnik V vaccine is administered into two injections, with the next dose is expected to be given 21 days after the first.

Moscow closed down all public areas including parks and cafes, among an exception for delivery, in late March, with police guarding the streets looking for whose violating the rules.

Scientists have raised anxieties about the speed at which Russia has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines, including launching mass vaccinations before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed.