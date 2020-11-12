ROAD REHABILITATION PROJECT ENTERS MOST DIFFICULT PHASE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 11, 2020 (SKNIS): The Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project which has entered its second phase is currently undergoing the most challenging stage from Camps round-a-bout to the airport round-a-bout.



This was stated by Chief Engineer and Project Manager for the Road Rehabilitation Project, George Gilbert, from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure during the “traffic talk” radio interview on ZIZ on November 11.



“We have a number of activities taking place in that corridor. We have The Cable there taking the opportunity to upgrade its fibre optic lines,” he said. “What they are doing is excavating and laying new ducts for their new fibre optic cable … in addition to that, we have SKELEC who is relocating poles at the same time, and doing some upgrade works too.”



“We have FLOW who is in the same corridor there also. We have the Water Department who is changing out some of its lines and making new connections, repairing connections and upgrading the work in the very same corridor,” said Mr. Gilbert.



“In addition to that we have a small contractor known as Prime Construction who is doing sidewalks and drains and the main contractor who is Surrey Paving and Aggregates who is doing the main part of the work which is removing the asphalt, removing the base, laying a new sub-base and laying a new asphalt surface.,” he stated.



Mr. Gilbert also advises the general public against using Cayon Street and Wellington Road and to make use of the Bay Road and highways if possible.



Mr. Gilbert said that there have been some setbacks because of the magnitude of rain and the vast numbers of players involved in that corridor. However, he emphasised that all those involved will work together to ensure speedy completion.