RESIDENTS OF LA GUERITE NORTH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT RECEIVE CERTIFICATE OF TITLE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 27, 2022 (SKNIS): Residents of La Guerite North Housing Development were issued with their Certificate of Title (COT) at a simple but significant ceremony held at the National Emergency Management (NEMA) Conference Room on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, thus advancing their desire of officially becoming land owners.

A COT is a legal document issued by the government that indicates proof of ownership of real property or titled personal property.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Elreter Simpson-Browne said that the idea of officially owning a piece of land is a dream come true for many.

“Having the title to the land is one part; the other part is being able to live and raise your children and grandchildren in an atmosphere that is befitting with all amenities required for comfortable living,” said PS Simpson-Browne. “Today, 40 plus residents will receive their COT and the rest of you will be given your approval letters. The Department of Lands and Surveys is working assiduously and has indicated that the rest will be done between Thursday and Friday.”

PS. Simpson-Browne encouraged the official land owners to cherish the area and make it the best place to live.

“I know that this is what you have been waiting for. This is your development, this is your home, consider it your pride and joy, accept it, take care of it, appreciate it, and sustain it for future generations,” she said.

The Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health et al and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Three (3) pledged to continue working for the people of La Guerite and the entire constituency.

“We will continue to work with you to make sure that at the end of it all you get the development that you deserve in La Guerite. We are going to make sure that everybody in La Guerite is well-taken care of. That is my commitment to you, I am seeing it through and I will continue to see it through for you the people of La Guerite,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.

In 2021, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Sustainable Development, decided to offer discounted land rates, interest-free, to approximately 90 residents who reside on properties at La Guerite Extension without title, right or lease.

To maintain a beautiful surrounding and ensure there is value-added to the properties, owners will not be permitted to fence their properties with galvanize/galvalume. Additionally, no resident will be permitted to rear goats, sheep, or pigs in the area. However, the residents were encouraged to engage in backyard gardening/farming.