REPUBLIC OF CÔTE D’IVOIRE EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON ITS CELEBRATION OF 38 YEARS AS A SOVEREIGN NATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2021 (SKNIS): The Republic of Côte d’ivoire has extended words of commendation to St. Kitts and Nevis on its celebration of 38th years of Independence on September 19, 2021.

In a message from His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’ivoire, to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D., President Ouattara said:

“The celebration of the National Day of your country offers me the pleasant opportunity to address you, on behalf of the Ivorian people and government, as well as in my own name, my very warm congratulations.

“On this happy occasion, I wish perfect health and happiness to your Excellency, as well as peace, success and prosperity for the people of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

“While wishing you a happy National Day, I would like to renew my desire to work together with your Excellency, to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation which so happily unite our states, for the well-being of our respective peoples.”