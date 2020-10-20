RAE CLARKE CHARGED BY POLICE

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on October 20, 2020 in General News // 0 Comments

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 20, 2020 (RSCNPF): On Monday, October 19, 29-year-old Rae Clarke of Mattingley Heights was arrested and charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

He is accused of causing the death of 81-year-old Conrade Simon of Wellington Road with whom he collided in a traffic accident on October 15, 2020. Clarke is currently in Police custody.

— 30 —

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)