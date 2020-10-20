RAE CLARKE CHARGED BY POLICE
Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 20, 2020 (RSCNPF): On Monday, October 19, 29-year-old Rae Clarke of Mattingley Heights was arrested and charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.
He is accused of causing the death of 81-year-old Conrade Simon of Wellington Road with whom he collided in a traffic accident on October 15, 2020. Clarke is currently in Police custody.
