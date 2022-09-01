PRIVATE HOME SCHEME ON ST KITTS AND NEVIS SET TO END IN NOVEMBER

NEWS PROVIDED BY Nevis Style Realty

August 31, 2022,

Time is running out to take advantage of a unique scheme that has drawn dozens to these Caribbean islands

Investors will be able to acquire certified private homes and villas on the island, as long as the property meets a minimum appraised value of 400,000 USD.

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Anyone who has visited St Kitts and Nevis knows the islands are unique. To visit Nevis is to step back in time, to a tiny gem of an island where the wild Atlantic crashes waves into one side and the Caribbean laps softly on the other. There are no traffic lights, just one roundabout, and companions on the road are as likely to be donkeys as they are other cars.

But for the last 10 months there has been something else that has also set St Kitts and Nevis apart. While Antigua, Dominica, Grenada and St Lucia also offer Citizenship by Investment programs – all modeled on the original as created by St Kitts and Nevis – what they don’t offer is the possibility of citizenship through a Private Home Scheme.

Created in part in response to the pandemic, the Private Home Scheme has opened up the chance to gain citizenship when purchasing any property over US$400,000. Suddenly, that beachfront villa comes with more than just ready access to golden sand and rustling palms, and that mountainside retreat has more to offer than glorious glimpses of green-flash sunsets. Typically, government approved real estate projects on the islands are part of a Homeowner Association, attracting fees between US$500 and US$5000 a month. Private homes, however, come with no such ongoing price tag.

The popularity of the Private Home Scheme has been incredible, with more real estate sold on the islands than ever before. Coupled with a post-pandemic desire to escape the madding crowds, everything from modern masterpieces in vast acreages to charming Caribbean-styled homes in cheerful colors have been snapped up. The Private Home Scheme is set to end on November 1st 2022, so there is still the chance to find your perfect idyll – and gain a valuable citizenship along with it.

Since the 15th August, the government has lifted all Covid-related requirements for visitors to the Federation. Whether citizens, residents or curious travelers, there is no longer a need to be vaccinated or tested to come to St Kitts and Nevis. Recent visitors will remember the need for an approval of entry prior to boarding their flight but this has now been waived and, short of filling in the standard customs and immigration form, there are no longer any set requirements. That last minute dash to the islands to choose the perfect home just became even easier.

At Nevis Style Realty we have paired up dozens of homes and excited new homeowners and we still have a gorgeous selection of properties waiting to find their new families. Our friendly and efficient service will help you meet your perfect match, and in addition we will guide you towards the right Citizenship By Investment service provider and help select the right attorney based on your individual needs.

With the Private Home Scheme due to end on November 1, 2022, time is of the essence. To enquire about available real estate, Nevis Style Realty can be contacted at contactus@nevistylerealty.com.

