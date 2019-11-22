Prime Minister’s one-on-one consultations with constituents continue Saturday July 18

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 17, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, will continue with one-on-one consultations with his constituents at the Constituency Office on Main Street Tabernacle on Saturday July 18.

The highly anticipated sessions where the Prime Minister takes time out of his busy schedule to listen and interact with the constituents as part of the good governance and accountability agenda that is advocated and promoted by his Team Unity-led Administration will run between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.

The sessions are continuing from Saturday July 4 when they were last led at the same venue.

“The one-on-ones are important and we are going to have more of them,” Prime Minister Harris had said in a previous interview. “They are very critical – they are part of the good governance and accountability agenda which we have been treating seriously and we hope to continue that way.”

Dr Harris who is the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) would have said in the past that the one-on-one sessions are useful because they help him to deliver more effective service to the constituents when they come to him during the sessions and give their particular issues and concerns.

While the one-on-one sessions held in St. Christopher Seven, the area he has represented in the National Assembly since 1993, are meant primarily for persons in the constituency, persons usually turn out from all corners of the country and time allowing Prime Minister Harris sees all of them even if it means going beyond the advertised time.

At the end of the one-on-one consultations on Saturday July 18, the Honourable Prime Minister will give an indication as to when the next session will be held as he has promised that more will be held and will be publicised well in advance so that those who need to come would have an opportunity to do so.

Following the historic June 5 General Election, where Team Unity secured nine out of the eleven parliamentary seats, the Prime Minister said that the elected representatives will be holding regular one-on-one consultations with their constituents.

Minister of Health and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Three, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett who is also the Deputy National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party, held one-on-one with her constituents on Thursday July 16 at the Constituency Office at CMR Building in Lime Kiln Industrial Park. Word from the office has it that the sessions will continue next week on Thursday at the same venue.