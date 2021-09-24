PRIME MINISTER HARRIS TO ADDRESS THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY THIS EVENING

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 24, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is scheduled to address his fellow Heads of States and Governments and the wider international community at around 8:00pm this evening (Friday, September 24) during the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



The honourable prime minister’s highly anticipated speech, which will be delivered virtually, is expected to focus on a number of matters pertinent to the global community, including climate change, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of illegal firearms.



The address by Prime Minister Harris will be carried live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5) and ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM).



The General Assembly is the main deliberative policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations.



The 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which runs from September 21-27, is being conducted under the theme: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations”.